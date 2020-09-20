Kate McKinnon says playing 'robed crusader' Ruth Bader Ginsburg on SNL 'was a profound joy'

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Saturday Night Live type TV Show network NBC genre Comedy Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Kate McKinnon is paying tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who she portrayed on Saturday Night Live, after the Supreme Court Justice died on Friday.

“For so many of us, Justice Ginsburg was a real-life superhero: a beacon of hope, a warrior for justice, a robed crusader who saved the day time and again," McKinnon said in a statement released to EW. "Playing her on SNL was a profound joy because I could always feel the overwhelming love and gratitude that the audience had for her. It was one of the great honors of my life to meet Justice Ginsburg, to shake her hand, and to thank her for her lifetime of service to this country.”

McKinnon brought Ginsburg to life on the long-running NBC series throughout the years, popping up in various sketches and Weekend Update segments dropping insults dubbed "Ginsburns." While promoting the documentary RBG, Ginsburg shared her roaring approval of McKinnon's portrayal of her on the small screen.

“I like the actress who portrayed me," she said while at Sundance. "And I would like to say ‘Gins-burn’ sometimes to my colleagues."

The pair met in August of 2019 after a performance of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish on Broadway.

Ginsburg will be laid to rest at Arlinton Cemetary alongside her husband Martin, who lost his battle against cancer in 2010.

Related content: