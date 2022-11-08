Watch Kate del Castillo open up about love in the first Mi Vida trailer

The Mexican actress gets real about who she is and what she wants in Canela.TV's original docuseries.

Kate del Castillo has long been an example of strength. She's perhaps best known in the U.S. as the woman who was integral in connecting Sean Penn with notorious cartel leader El Chapo, but the Mexican-American actress has continuously filled her resume with challenging, complex roles.

In Mi Vida, a new docuseries from Canela.TV featuring first-person accounts of the lives of icons from the world of Latin entertainment, del Castillo opens up about who she is and if she's looking for a partner. Watch the trailer above.

Kate Del Castillo Credit: Juan Pablo Puentes/Canela TV

In the new series, stars will share the key moments that changed their lives and shaped their careers, telling their stories through photos and videos from their personal archives and those published in the media. And from the looks of the trailer, nothing will be left out.

"I do not need anyone except for myself to make me happy or complete," reveals del Castillo. "But on the other hand, I would like to experience life with someone." Getting honest about relationships, revealing childhood memories, unforgettable red-carpet moments, and the truth behind the controversial moments that made headlines are just some of what's in store.

The first five episodes will debut this year, with the next five arriving in early 2023. In addition to del Castillo, other featured stars include Manolo Cardona, Ludwika Paleta, Jencarlos Canela, Julián Gil, Roselyn Sánchez, Guy Ecker, Gaby Espino, and Danny Trejo.

Mi Vida premieres Nov. 10 via Canela.TV.

