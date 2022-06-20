"I’m overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving and it’s all happening really fast," she says.

Kate Bush thanks Duffer brothers for using 'Running Up That Hill' in Stranger Things season 4

As the song continues to run up the charts, Bush published a note over the weekend titled "On Top of That Hill" thanking the Stranger Things creators for how they used the song.

"The Duffer Brothers have created four extraordinary series of Stranger Things in which the child actors have grown into young adults. In this latest series the characters are facing many of the same challenges that exist in reality right now," she wrote. "I believe the Duffer Brothers have touched people's hearts in a special way, at a time that's incredibly difficult for everyone, especially younger people. By featuring 'Running Up That Hill' in such a positive light — as a talisman for Max (one of the main female characters) — the song has been brought into the emotional arena of her story. Fear, conflict and the power of love are all around her and her friends."

Bush goes on to write that she salutes the Duffer brothers "for their courage — taking this new series into a much more adult and darker place. I want to thank them so much for bringing the song into so many people's lives. I'm overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving and it's all happening really fast, as if it's being driven along by a kind of elemental force."

She ends the note with, "I have to admit I feel really moved by it all. Thank you so very much for making the song a No. 1 in such an unexpected way."

This isn't the first time Bush has thanked the Duffer brothers for using "Running Up That Hill." After season 4 debuted on Netflix, she published a note on her website acknowledging how the song was "given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show — I love it too!"

"Because of this, 'Running Up That Hill' is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8," she wrote at the time. "It's all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July."

Stranger Things season 4 Vol. 2 drops July 1 on Netflix with two super-sized episodes.

