Kate Bosworth encouraged fiancé Justin Long to appear on ex Drew Barrymore's show

"I was so excited because I knew there's so much love between the two of you," Bosworth says on an upcoming episode of Barrymore's eponymous talk show.

Drew Barrymore and her next talk show guest have one very important person in common.

Kate Bosworth drops by Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show and shares that she encouraged her fiancé, Justin Long, to appear on the show last year. In the season 3 premiere, exes Barrymore and Long reunited to reminisce about their "hedonistic" romance when they previously dated on and off between 2007 and 2010.

"So we have a very important person in common," Barrymore says to Bosworth in a sneak peek of the episode. "My very dear old friend Justin Long, a boyfriend, a dear friend. And he and Kate have found each other in this world and become this incredibly joyous, bonded, real deal, the ultimate couple you root for. "

Bosworth replies, "That's so sweet. He loves you so much. He just loves you so deeply."

"When we wanted to premiere season 3, I like to do it with personal relationships and friends," Barrymore says. "I asked Justin if he would come on the show, and what was your response?"

Bosworth recounts, "I was with him when he got the ask, and he was like, 'Oh, Drew wants me to go on her show,' and I said, 'You have to do it!' I was like, 'Yes, yes you have to do it.' I was so excited because I knew there's so much love between the two of you."

"I always say that you guys were like in the tornado together," the Blue Crush star adds. "It's the time in your life where you're just like, 'I want to feel, I wanna do everything,' like be a part of the adventure in a wild way, which is so much fun, and he just loves you so much."

Long, who proposed to Bosworth in March after two years of dating, had a joyful reunion with Barrymore during the season 3 premiere of her show. "I feel like we've been through so much together," Barrymore told her ex in the episode. "When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, 'You know, I've really grown up Justin.' I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was then when we dated."

"You were the best," Long said.

"We had so much fun but we were more hedonistic," Barrymore added. "A little more immature. We would get together, we would breakup. It was chaos, it was hella fun." It was "fun chaos," Long said.

