Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday is grabbing a lot of headlines lately.

The reality TV star unintentionally sparked a meme earlier this week with tweets about her quarantined birthday party on a private island helping her feel "normal." But things got even weirder on Thursday when she shared her birthday present from husband Kanye West on her social channels: a hologram video message from her late father, Robert Kardashian.

The gift clearly resonated with her, as she posted the video on Twitter and wrote: "For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion."

But the unsettling video sparked an immediate online reaction for a host of reasons, not least of which was tongue-in-cheek speculation as to whether West might've hired David Schwimmer, who portrayed Kardashian in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, to bring the late lawyer to life.

Kardashian's holographic ghost (did we really just type that?) tells his daughter that he watches over her and her sisters every day. But he then proceeds to intimate that his presence can most be felt in a fart. "Sometimes I drop hints that I'm around, like when you hear someone make a big peefy [peefi?] — or when you make a big peefy," the hologram says.

There are some sweet reminisces, like the hologram remembering driving Kim to school and listening to a classic doo-wop song. The hologram goes on to praise her for her hard work and the business she's built, while also celebrating her commitment to becoming a lawyer and following in his footsteps. He also praises her for her support of the Armenian community and her roots.

The hologram also calls out his daughter's family, saying, "You married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West." (We have some guesses as to who might've scripted that bit). "You are the most, most, most, most amazing mother to your four beautiful children, and they are perfect," he adds.

"Know that I'm very proud of you and I'm always with you. I have built a firewall around our family," he concludes. "Don't forget to say your prayers." Then he dissolves back into pixels.

Well, we guess it's the thought that counts???