Kameron Michaels teases Vanjie crush in Drag Race Vegas Revue clip
A wall of wigs frames Kameron's adorable (almost) admission.
Kameron Michaels seemingly has Vanjie (backwards-sashaying, we assume) on the brain.
The season 10 RuPaul's Drag Race runner-up prepares to make a sweet revelation to her Vegas Revue sisters Derrick Barry and Naomi Smalls in EW's exclusive clip from tonight's all-new episode, tell her costars she's been having... well... thoughts about Vanjie.
"I've gotta admit. Vanjie's mom might've sparked something a little bit," Michaels says, reflecting on the moment the season 11 queen's mother attempted to set the pair up for a romantic connection. "Can I tell you guys something without it leaving this room for right now? I just, like, I don't know, I think her and I have a lot in common, and I like hanging out with her and I like being around her. Do you see where this is going?"
Smalls, Barry, and the wall of stony-faced wig stands look on in stunned silence as Michaels alludes to her innocent crush. Watch RuPaul's Drag Race Vegas Revue tonight at 8:00 p.m. to hear the rest of Michaels' confession.
