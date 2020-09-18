Kameron Michaels teases Vanjie crush in Drag Race Vegas Revue clip

"I've gotta admit. Vanjie's mom might've sparked something a little bit," Michaels says, reflecting on the moment the season 11 queen's mother attempted to set the pair up for a romantic connection. "Can I tell you guys something without it leaving this room for right now? I just, like, I don't know, I think her and I have a lot in common, and I like hanging out with her and I like being around her. Do you see where this is going?"