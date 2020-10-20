Watch Kaley Cuoco descend into madness in bloody The Flight Attendant trailer

Britney Spears' "Toxic" has never been so terrifying.

In HBO Max's first official trailer for The Flight Attendant, it's not turbulence in the sky that Kaley Cuoco's Cassandra has to worry about — her descent into madness begins after the plane lands.

After a tryst with a passenger, she wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man — and no idea what happened. The dark comedic thriller is based on the novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian.

Cuoco executive produces the eight-part limited series with You co-creator Greg Berlanti, Steve Yockey, Marcie Ulin, Meredith Lavender, and Sarah Schechter. Booksmart writer Susanna Fogel directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

The Flight Attendant takes off with three episodes on Thursday, Nov. 26, followed by two new episodes on Dec. 3, two episodes on Dec. 10, and the finale episode on Dec. 17.

The HBO Max original is part of the streamer's upcoming slate that also includes Let Them All Talk with Meryl Streep and Candice Bergen, Roald Dahl's The Witches starring Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer, and more. Cuoco's other series, Harley Quinn, has been renewed for season 3 and will be solely available on HBO Max.