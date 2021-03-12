Kaley Cuoco to take flight as Doris Day in limited series

Kaley Cuoco has landed her next TV vehicle.

The Big Bang Theory alum and Flight Attendant star is set to play legendary actress Doris Day in a limited series. Cuoco's Yes, Norman Productions and super producer Greg Berlanti's Berlanti Productions are once again teaming with Warner Bros. Television, this time landing the rights to official biography Doris Day: Her Own Story.

Day, a singer, actress, and activist, was one of film's biggest stars in the 1950s and 60s. She passed away in 2019 at the age of 97.

Image zoom Credit: Todd Williamson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

This new project for Cuoco continues her relationship with Warner Bros., which began in 2007 with the mega hit Big Bang and recently expanded with The Flight Attendant, one of HBO Max's first and most successful originals. Cuoco will return to her Golden Globe-nominated role of Cassie Bowden when Flight Attendant returns for season 2 in 2022.

Variety first reported the news of the Day series.