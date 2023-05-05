Kaley Cuoco and Amy Davidson have 8 Simple Rules reunion with John Ritter's wife Amy Yasbeck

"I think John is laughing his ass off right now," Cuoco said as the Hennessy family came together again. "He cannot believe we're here."

The Hennessy family came together again — and for a great cause.

The cast of 8 Simple Rules reunited Thursday in honor of their late onscreen patriarch John Ritter at the John Ritter Foundation's From the Heart event in Los Angeles.

Kaley Cuoco and Amy Davidson — who starred as the loving yet antagonistic sisters Bridget and Kerry — posed for photos alongside Ritter's wife, Amy Yasbeck, on the red carpet. Katey Sagal and Martin Spanjers, who played mom Cate and son Rory, respectively, were also in attendance at the event.

Amy Davidson, Amy Yasbeck and Kaley Cuoco attend an evening "From The Heart" hosted by The John Ritter Foundation at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on May 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California Amy Davidson, Amy Yasbeck, and Kaley Cuoco | Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

The ABC sitcom, which premiered in 2002, starred Ritter as Paul, an extremely protective parent who is very concerned about whom his daughters are dating. Ritter died suddenly from aortic dissection in 2003 while filming season 2 of the show. After a hiatus, it returned for an additional two seasons before ending in 2005.

8 SIMPLE RULES... FOR DATING MY TEENAGE DAUGHTER Kaley Cuoco and Amy Davidson on '8 Simple Rules' | Credit: Everett Collection

Cuoco celebrated her TV family reunion during her opening speech at the event. "My Hennessy family from a little show called 8 Simple Rules is also here tonight," she said, PEOPLE reports. "It's great to be back together."

"Amy Davidson, Martin Spanjers, and Katey Sagal… just, thank you," she continued. "This is really awesome. I think John is laughing his ass off right now. He cannot believe we're here."

