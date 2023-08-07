The fan-favorite couple met in 2018 and got engaged in 2021.

This one stings, rose lovers.

Season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and her fiancé, Bachelorette season 14 contestant Jason Tartick, have ended their engagement after two years. The couple announced the split in a joint Instagram post on Sunday.

"After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement," said Tartick and Bristowe. "Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other."

Bristowe first appeared as a contestant on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor in 2015. She went on to become the Bachelorette in season 11 (a title she briefly shared with fellow Bachelor contestant Britt Nilsson), and got engaged in the finale to Shawn Booth. The two broke up in 2018. Bristowe began dating Tartick, who made it to the top 3 in Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, after meeting him during a taping of her Off the Vine podcast. In 2021, Tartick proposed while the couple were preparing to record another episode of the podcast.

Bristowe and Tartick have long been fan favorites in Bachelor Nation. They appeared together on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette — which Bristowe co-hosted with former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams — to offer Katie relationship guidance. In their break-up announcement, the couple assured fans that their dogs, Ramen and Pinot, will "continue to be cared for together as brothers."

