Chris Harrison invited former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe to join the new season of Dancing With the Stars during an interview on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe cast on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars type TV Show network ABC genre Reality

For former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, it was the most unexpected announcement... ever!

Bristowe and her Bachelor Nation boyfriend Jason Tartick were, in a word, shocked by the invitation. Just look at their expertly-executed "shocked" faces.

Image zoom ABC

"I'm shaking! Oh my gosh!" squealed Bristowe. "Chris, I feel like I'm going to cry!"

Appearing on DWTS has long been on Bristowe's bucket list: In a 2019 podcast interview with Nikki Glaser, Bristowe claimed that she had been blocked from appearing on the show by Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss, who she said "hates women." And in 2017, she claimed that she had been offered a spot on Dancing, only to have Fleiss block the deal somehow.

Fleiss responded at the time, tweeting: “@kaitlynbristowe has my total support if she wants to appear on DWTS!!!”

Bristowe wrote back, “Thanks I’ll get right on that opportunity 2 yrs ago. I wonder what changed your mind?”

No word yet on who will be joining Bristowe in the ballroom, but here's hoping Chris Harrison will be delivering the news to all the contestants personally.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC

Related content: