The season 11 alum tells EW why it was important for her adoring drag mama to step back and let her daughter prepare for AS8 on her own.

Kahanna Montrese explains why Coco Montrese was 'hands-off' for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 prep

After finishing season 11 in 14th place, Las Vegas showgirl Kahanna Montrese had a lot to prove on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 — and she wanted to do it on her own terms.

Though she hails from a famous drag family fronted by her mother, season 5 and All Stars 2 legend Coco Montrese (of "Girl, look how orange you f---ing look, girl" fame), Kahanna exclusively tells EW it was important for Coco to allow her sole control over re-establishing her place in Drag Race her-story.

"She actually was like kind of hands-off on this one, and for good reason, because the first time around she definitely saw that I was in my head, and she wanted to make sure this time around that it was me," Kahanna explains, adding that her AS8 runway glow-up is where she truly "came alive" on set.

She continues, "We'd already talked about the mistakes I made going into it, so she knew, this time around, I was ready. It was more like, 'You've got this, just be you, girl.' To me, that was more than anything, just to have my drag mom believe in me and see that I was ready. The first time around she was like, 'Ooh, girl, I don't know if you should audition, chile. Girl, it's a little busted.' But, she was always real with me."

Kahanna also says Coco hilariously attempted to do away with her infamous yellow wig that she wore for her season 11 elimination.

"This is what you do not bring to Drag Race," Kahanna says with a laugh while holding the wig — which she's kept all these years — during the interview.

Luckily, her AS8 evolution went swimmingly, as her sisters praised her in EW's recent series of interviews.

"Let me just say all of my social media accounts are now Kahanna Montrese stan accounts," season 9 alum Alexis Michelle says. "Kahanna Montrese is one of the finest, fiercest, most beautiful drag queens in the whole world. Don't get it twisted. We all bow down to the temple of Kahanna. Honey, I can't wait to see those looks on camera."

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 premieres May 12 on Paramount+. Watch Kahanna's full interview above.

