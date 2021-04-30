Naomi actress perfectly recreates DC comic in first photo from Ava DuVernay's CW pilot

The translation from page to screen isn't always perfect, but sometimes a comic-book adaptation just sings. That's the sense one gets from the first official photo for Naomi, the upcoming CW superhero pilot based on the 2019 DC comic and character of the same name.

Originally created by writers Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker (Bitter Root) and artist Jamal Campbell (Far Sector), Naomi seems like an average American girl until she realizes there's more to her story. The show, executive produced by Ava DuVernay (Selma) and Jill Blankenship (Arrow), will explore her journey from from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse, according to The CW.

When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes. In the original comic, the inciting incident is a battle between Superman and Mongul, but obviously adjustments will have to be made for The CW's version of DC mythology.

Naomi Credit: Romana Rosales/The CW; Jamal Campbell/DC Comics

The CW has not ordered Naomi to series yet, it's still in the pilot stages. But look at the first image featuring actress Kaci Walfall (Army Wives, Power) in the role and how exactly she mirrors Campbell's cover for the first issue. See all those strings, too? This is a girl with a lot of thoughts about how everything fits together.

If you don't know who Naomi is yet, you probably will soon. In addition to her TV role, the character is also a member of the latest incarnation of the Justice League.