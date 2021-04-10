Justin Timberlake to play game show host, alleged CIA assassin Chuck Barris in Apple TV+ series

The Palmer actor is attached to star in a new adaptation of Barris' memoir Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

Apple TV+ isn't gonging a new project with Justin Timberlake.

Fresh off of Palmer, the well-received tearjerker starring the "Mirrors" singer, the streamer is developing a new drama series based on The Gong Show creator Chuck Barris' memoir Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. Timberlake is attached to star as Barris, who claimed in the book to have been an assassin for the CIA. The series will mark his first regular TV role.

Justin Timberlake, Chuck Barris Image zoom Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images; Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Confessions was previously adapted as a 2002 film written by Charlie Kaufman and directed by George Clooney, with Sam Rockwell playing Barris. Kaufman famously disavowed the film, with Clooney reportedly reworking his screenplay against his will. Nevertheless, the movie received generally positive reviews, with particular praise for Rockwell, who won the Berlin Film Festival's Best Actor award for his performance.

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind Image zoom Credit: Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection

David Hollander (Ray Donovan) will serve as co-showrunner on the series with Jon Worley (Justified, SEAL Team), who penned the pilot. A premiere date has not yet been set.