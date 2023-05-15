He's heard the rumors that the drug-dealing drama may return. Or in his words, "They may be trying to drag its tired carcass out."

Weeds star Justin Kirk is skeptical about a potential revival: 'Do you really want to see us all old?'

Should Weeds grow back? One of the stars of the drug-dealing dark comedy isn't so sure.

In an interview with Variety, actor Justin Kirk sounded skeptical about the idea of reviving the Showtime series, which memorably starred Mary-Louise Parker as Nancy Botwin, a widowed suburban mother who starts selling marijuana to support her family.

Kirk, who played Nancy's lovable but irresponsible brother-in-law Andy, told Variety, "Even as a fan, do you really want to see us all old and coming back? By the time of season 8, I don't think the general idea was, 'We should keep doing this!'" He added, "Look, I love those people, I love that character. I probably know as much as you do about any future reboots."

Justin Kirk and Mary-Louise Parker on 'Weeds' Justin Kirk and Mary-Louise Parker on 'Weeds' | Credit: Randy Tepper/Showtime/Everett

Created by Jenji Kohan, Weeds debuted in 2005 and won two Emmys and a Golden Globe before concluding in 2012. In 2019, news emerged that Starz was developing a sequel that would follow the Botwins 10 years after the original series, but doing business against the backdrop of widespread marijuana legalization. According to Kirk, that wasn't the only idea that was discussed.

"I know they were talking about it, about what it could possibly be," Kirk said. "I had heard rumors of various iterations. Once, I heard about it being a prequel with younger characters, and then you just see us in flash-forwards. So I have no idea. Although weirdly enough, I did recently hear of it again, so they may be trying to drag its tired carcass out."

Indeed, shortly after Variety published Kirk's interview Monday, Deadline reported that a Weeds revival is in development at the series' original network, Showtime. Representatives for Showtime declined to comment to EW, and reps for Lionsgate TV didn't respond to request for comment.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Episode Recaps Image 'Weeds' recap: Small blessings By Shirley Halperin

Image 'Weeds' recap: Let's make a deal By Shirley Halperin

Weeds, Mary-Louise Parker, ... 'Weeds' recap: Trouble down under By Shirley Halperin

Weeds, Mary-Louise Parker 'Weeds' recap: Moral headaches By Gary Susman

Weeds, Alexander Gould, ... 'Weeds' recap: Growing...'up'? By Shirley Halperin

Weeds, Hunter Parrish 'Weeds' recap: Run for the border By Shirley Halperin

Kevin Nealon, Weeds 'Weeds' recap: Illicit opportunities By Shirley Halperin

Weeds, Mary-Louise Parker 'Weeds' recap: Nancy goes down the hole By Shirley Halperin

Weeds, Elizabeth Perkins 'Weeds' recap: Celia's new job By Shirley Halperin

Albert Brooks, Weeds, ... 'Weeds' recap: Difficult crossings By Shirley Halperin

Weeds, Elizabeth Perkins, ... 'Weeds' recap: Culture clashes By Shirley Halperin

Weeds, Mary-Louise Parker, ... 'Weeds' recap: Going south By Shirley Halperin

Weeds, Alexander Gould, ... ''Weeds'' season-finale recap: Nancy's reboot By Nisha Gopalan

Image ''Weeds'' recap: Nancy's life heats up By Nisha Gopalan

Nancy_l ''Weeds'' recap: Nancy's supply crisis By Shirley Halperin

Image ''Weeds'' recap: Conrad and Nancy fire up By Shirley Halperin

Image ''Weeds'' recap: Neighbor rage By Nisha Gopalan

Nancy_l ''Weeds'': Power, sex, and money struggles By Nisha Gopalan

Image ''Weeds'': Doug gets his revenge on Celia By Nisha Gopalan

Image ''Weeds'': Nancy makes the big move By Nisha Gopalan

Nancy_l ''Weeds'': Nancy gets a job By Nisha Gopalan

Image ''Weeds'': Nancy dances for her life By Nisha Gopalan

Image The ''Weeds'' season premiere: The great pot hunt By Nisha Gopalan