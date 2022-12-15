This Is Us star Justin Hartley returns to TV as a survivalist in The Never Game

Hartley — who recently starred in the Netflix comedy film Senior Year and the Netflix Christmas movie The Noel Diary — has described his role on The Never Game as both "very physical" and a change of pace. "It's something so different for me, something I haven't done in a while," he told EW earlier this year. "The guy's an expert tracker, he takes the law into his own hands. He doesn't have to play by the same rules necessarily that the lawyers and the cops have to play by, and he's got this mercenary side to him. We also have a lot of levity in our show because he was raised off the grid. He doesn't get a lot of pop culture references, which lends itself to some hilarious, hilarious comedy."