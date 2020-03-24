Get to know This Is Us star Justin Hartley from A-to-Z

This Is Us type TV Show network NBC Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Fans of NBC's hit family drama This Is Us will no doubt recognize Justin Hartley from his role as Kevin Pearson, one of the show's Big Three along with brother Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and sister Kate (Chrissy Metz). And now viewers can get to know another side of the actor as he gives EW his own personal version of the alphabet in our new A-to-Z video series.

For example, Hartley's C is for “choose other things,” a mindset that can be seen in acting resume. In addition to This Is Us, Hartley has worked on shows and films including Revenge, Little, Passions, Smallville, and more.

D is for “don’t do this on your own,” and on This Is Us, Hartley is helped by Parker Bates and Logan Shroyer, who play younger versions of Kevin. Finally, Hartley leaves the letter Z up to us — perhaps like the producers of This Is Us, who might just leave viewers hanging in Tuesday's season 4 finale.

Watch the video above for Hartley’s full A-to-Z.

