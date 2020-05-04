Get a glimpse into Justin Bieber's life with wife Hailey in new Facebook Watch series

Have you ever wondered what an average day in Justin Bieber's life looks like (besides slowly growing his mustache)?

Now you can, because the new series The Biebers on Watch premieres exclusively on Facebook Watch today. In the 12-episode series, fans will get a glimpse at the singer's life with wife Hailey Bieber.

The show is filmed on GoPros positioned around the couple's Toronto home and features self-shot segments of intimate conversations and activities with their famous friends and family.

In Monday's premiere installment, the couple heads out to the lake and gets candid about the highs and lows of their relationship, breakup, and eventual marriage.

Three new episodes of the show will be available weekly on Facebook Watch, which includes a Facebook Live episode. Viewers can also catch episodes on Bieber's Facebook page.

The Canadian crooner previously opened up about his life and struggles in his YouTube docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons. The series delved into Bieber's evolution as an artist and his musical process, as well as more vulnerable topics like the singer's experience with addiction and mental health challenges. It also devoted three episodes to his relationship with his now-wife and the journey up to their 2019 wedding.

