Timothy Olyphant to return as Raylan Givens on new Justified limited series

Timothy Olyphant is ready to don his famous hat again.

Almost seven years after Justified ended its six-season run, the FX crime drama is returning to the network with the new limited series, Justified: City Primeval. Olyphant reprises his Emmy-nominated role of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens on the adaptation of the late Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.

Here's the official synopsis: "Having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, a.k.a. The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive."

Justified Credit: Prashant Gupta/FX

It's currently unknown which other original Justified actors could return. The series finale's most memorable scene features a jailhouse goodbye between Raylan and Walton Goggins' imprisoned Boyd Crowder. Could Boyd resurface? Remember, they did dig coal together.

Recently speaking to EW about his other beloved FX series The Shield, Goggins said he was "relieved" that his Shield character Shane Vendrell didn't survive the final episodes because "I didn't want to think about where he went, what he's doing now. I didn't want that burden. It's hard enough with f---ing Boyd Crowder." Time to stop thinking and start knowing?

