No one involved in the Timothy Olyphant-led limited series was injured.

Work on FX's Justified: City Primeval wrapped early for the week following a shooting incident and vehicle crash near its filming location in Chicago.

Two cars whose drivers were exchanging gunfire smashed through the barricades set up at the perimeter of the shoot near Chicago's Douglass Park on Wednesday night, EW has confirmed.

The cast and crew, including star Timothy Olyphant, dropped to the ground and took cover during the incident. No one was injured.

Production on the limited series shut down for the remainder of the week and will resume next week.

"The Chicago Police Department is committed to ensuring members of the city's vibrant film and television community are able to do their jobs safely," the CPD Office of Communications wrote in a statement to EW. "We work in close coordination with the Chicago Film Office, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications to ensure production crews have the resources necessary to feel safe and secure while filming in the city's neighborhoods."

The incident occurred one day after a parking enforcement worker was shot and killed outside the set of NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime. Johnny Pizarro, 31, was shot multiple times in the face and neck by a perpetrator who has yet to be arrested.

Justified Credit: FX

Justified: City Primeval will see Olyphant once again donning U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens' Stetson to reprise the role that earned him an Emmy nomination in 2011. The eight-episode limited series will adapt the late Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.

The series finds Givens living in Miami when a chance encounter on a Florida highway sends him to Detroit, where he crosses paths with violent sociopath Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), aka the Oklahoma Wildman, and his formidable attorney Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis).

The series also stars Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Victor Williams, and Ravi Patel. Olyphant's daughter Vivian plays Givens' 14-year-old daughter, Willa. No additional cast members from the original series, such as Walton Goggins, Jere Burns, and Joelle Carter, have been announced.

Justified creator Graham Yost is executive producing alongside Olyphant and showrunners Dave Andron and Michael Dinner.

Justified ran for six seasons on FX, airing its finale on April 14, 2015.

