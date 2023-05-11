Timothy always had a desire to return to this character again, but he loves getting to explore this next stage in Raylan's life because of what he's grappling with. "You've got a US Marshal who's midlife, and through talking to the other Marshals out there, you get a sense of what he's up against and what's on his mind — if he's still in the position he was in when we last saw him, he's either been passed over, or he just loves it. And he still loves the chase," he says. "When guys like that are still hanging around, they start thinking, 'How's this going to end? How much longer are you going to keep getting away with this?' Guys like that have to come to admit the chase allows them to avoid a bunch of other stuff."