Explosive device thrown onto set of Justified revival in Chicago, no injuries reported

FX's Justified revival can't seem to catch a break.

An unidentified person threw an explosive device toward the set of Justified: City Primeval during production in the South Loop neighborhood of Chicago on Monday night. The Chicago Police Department told EW the object did not explode, and no injuries were reported. While police declined to identify the production, ABC Chicago reported it was City Primeval.

FX didn't immediately respond to request for comment Tuesday.

The incident comes three weeks after the series halted production when two non-production drivers engaged in a gunfight and smashed through barricades set up for the show. No one was injured, but the cast and crew, including star Timothy Olyphant, hit the ground and took cover during the incident. FX chairman John Landgraf addressed the July 21 ordeal at the virtual Television Critics Association press tour earlier this month.

Timothy Olyphant on 'Justified' Timothy Olyphant on 'Justified' | Credit: Prashant Gupta/FX

"I think it was a pretty traumatic experience for the cast and crew to be anywhere near that kind of gunfire," he said. "A lot was done to sort of take a break and make sure everyone was okay. And we were glad that no one was injured and we reconstituted ourselves with even more security… We are glad that we were able to get back to production safely."

Olyphant is reprising his role as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in City Primeval, which is inspired by the events of Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. The revival will pick up eight years after Givens left Kentucky behind. He now resides in Miami, "a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl" (played by Olyphant's daughter, Vivian), per the official synopsis.

A chance encounter will send Givens to Detroit, where he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, "a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again." Along with Mansell's lawyer, a "formidable Motor City native" named Carolyn Wilder, "these three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive."

Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, and Ravi Patel will also star in the revival.

