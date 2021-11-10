Robots

Wherever the kids now find themselves, it's an island of robots.

The first bots we see are drones herding a dinosaur (the same kind of drones we saw tailing the Scorpius Rex in season 3). And if there are drones, that means someone is operating them. "I think what it comes down to is who and why?" Kreamer says. "Those are some of the questions that we're going to start digging into."

The trailer also finds the group interacting with a facility that appears to project different environments using holograms, from icy tundras to deserts. The tundra one in particular comes with a robot that happens to look like a dinosaur. That, Kreamer says, came out of the writers' room.

"We've done 26 episodes of kids running away from dinosaurs in the jungle, so what can we do that still feels like it's part of the overall story but that changes things up, ups the ante, ups the threat to the kids?" he says.

"It's almost like Darius mentioned in season 3 about the Scorpius Rex. They've only survived because they know how the dinosaurs are going to behave or they know what this situation is," he continues. "Now thanks to mosasaurus, they've been thrown into this whole new world where they don't know why things are happening, who's behind it. Obviously things are not good. So not only is it all the fear of dinosaurs and now robots, but it's also fear of the unknown."