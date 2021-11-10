Camp Cretaceous season 4 trailer reveals a previously unseen island in Jurassic canon
Executive producer Scott Kreamer breaks down the biggest revelations.
The kids are not all right… still!
Darius, Yasmina, Brooklynn, Kenji, Sammy, and Ben finally made it off Isla Nublar and onto a yacht in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous by the end of season 3, but an exclusive look at the season 4 trailer (above) reveals what happened next.
"Boy, they can't catch a break," showrunner Scott Kreamer tells EW. "In the writers' room, we start feeling bad because we've grown really attached to these [characters]. With everything in this show with dinosaurs and now everything else this trailer throws at them, it all comes back to these kids and these relationships. But yeah, just when things seem to be going well, not so much."
The trailer begins with a rare moment of hope: The kids are sailing away from the nightmare of an island and all the deadly creatures that have tried eating them over these past months. But that hope is struck down when the mosasaurus swims up and attacks their boat. Soon they find themselves on a new island with even more threats.
Below, Kreamer breaks down all the revelations in the trailer. Camp Cretaceous season 4 premieres Dec. 3 on Netflix.
The island
First things first, where the heck are these kids? "I don't want to get too spoilery, but it is not Isla Sorna and it is not one of The Five Deaths," Kreamer reveals.
To recap a bit, The Five Deaths, otherwise known as Las Cinco Muertes, are a collective of five islands owned by InGen, the company behind the now defunct Jurassic Park and Jurassic World attractions. Only two of these islands are known to have cloned dinosaurs on them: Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna. This new island, whatever it is, is something completely separate.
"This is an island previously unseen in the Jurassic canon," Kreamer adds. "The kids, basically, are gonna have to figure out what the heck is going on as opposed to other seasons where the audience was ahead of them."
Robots
Wherever the kids now find themselves, it's an island of robots.
The first bots we see are drones herding a dinosaur (the same kind of drones we saw tailing the Scorpius Rex in season 3). And if there are drones, that means someone is operating them. "I think what it comes down to is who and why?" Kreamer says. "Those are some of the questions that we're going to start digging into."
The trailer also finds the group interacting with a facility that appears to project different environments using holograms, from icy tundras to deserts. The tundra one in particular comes with a robot that happens to look like a dinosaur. That, Kreamer says, came out of the writers' room.
"We've done 26 episodes of kids running away from dinosaurs in the jungle, so what can we do that still feels like it's part of the overall story but that changes things up, ups the ante, ups the threat to the kids?" he says.
"It's almost like Darius mentioned in season 3 about the Scorpius Rex. They've only survived because they know how the dinosaurs are going to behave or they know what this situation is," he continues. "Now thanks to mosasaurus, they've been thrown into this whole new world where they don't know why things are happening, who's behind it. Obviously things are not good. So not only is it all the fear of dinosaurs and now robots, but it's also fear of the unknown."
Saber-toothed tiger
The original Jurassic Park saw a saber-toothed tiger plushie in the gift shop, while the Lockwood Mansion in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom held a skull of the beast. But Camp Cretaceous season 4 will bring us our first cloned saber-toothed tiger on screen in the Jurassic franchise.
"This one I might take credit for," Kreamer says. "We've now expanded this world where it's not just InGen, it's not just Biosyn" — the companies trying to clone dinosaurs. "People are making these prehistoric creatures, so it's like, why would they necessarily stop at just dinosaurs?"
Kreamer also confirms the big implication here is that there could be other non-dinosaur prehistoric creatures lurking in season 4.
Between this and the dino robotics, might this all be teeing up things to come on the big screen in Jurassic World: Dominion? Kreamer doesn't give specifics but says, "We have our own corner of the franchise. It's completely rooted in the canon, but things that happen in our [series] inform things that happen in Fallen Kingdom, as well as the upcoming Dominion."
Spinosaurus
Lastly, we have a spinosaurus. The last time we saw one was in Jurassic Park 3, chasing Alan Grant (Sam Neill) around Isla Sorna. According to Kreamer, "There's a good chance that it might be the exact same spinosaurus."
That brings up another question, which Kreamer himself asks aloud: "Well then, why the heck's it in a desert? 'Cause that's not a normal habitat for a spinosaurus." Just something for fans to think about.
Kreamer always wanted to have a spinosaurus on the show, noting that "it's the largest carnivore land animal." While Camp Cretaceous seasons typically come with a central dino causing the most problems for the kids, the spinosaurus isn't necessarily that for season 4.
"We've broadened out more," Kreamer says. "The spinosaurus is definitely prominent in season 4, but I wouldn't say it's our main antagonist. It's not our Toro or Scorpius Rex."
