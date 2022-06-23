Find out which member of the camp crew turns on the others.

The kids are finally maybe going home in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous final season trailer

There's only one more season left of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, so we assume this group of kids who've been stuck in the vicinity of Isla Nublar for four seasons will now finally get to go home, right? ... Right?!

That's what the kids think in EW's exclusive season 5 trailer, but now they have another big choice to make that could affect their homeward-bound mission.

"We're going home. It's over," says Darius (Paul-Mikél Williams). "Unless it's not."

The footage picks up after Mantah Corp. and the company's head Daniel Kon (Andrew Kishino) arrive on the scene, which gives the kids hope that maybe they can head back to the mainland. However, the season 4 finale revealed that Mr. Kon is actually Kenji's (Ryan Potter) father, and now it seems Kenji is siding with the family over his friends.

"My dad's trying to save the dinosaurs just like we are," Kenji promises, while also throwing them in a holding cell. Mr. Kon's actions certainly suggest otherwise.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 5 The kids come face to snout with a big ol' dino in 'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' season 5. | Credit: Netflix

"The future of these dinosaurs depends on what we do next," Darius tells the group.

"So either we stay..." begins Ben (Sean Giambrone), who reunites with Bumpy.

"... or we leave the island," Brooklynn (Jenna Ortega) finishes.

Netflix and DreamWorks Animation also confirm the return of Jameela Jamil as Roxie and Glen Powell as Dave, who haven't been active in the series since season 1 and last appeared in a single season 2 episode. Kirby Howell-Baptiste's Dr. Mae Turner and Haley Joel Osment's Kash Langford are also coming back after their season 4 debuts.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 5 The official poster for 'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' readies for the fifth and final season. | Credit: Netflix

Camp Cretaceous will premiere its final season on Netflix July 21 and it promises to have more connective threads with Jurassic World: Dominion, the final movie in the six-film series.

"In this final season, our Camp Fam will be challenged like never before," showrunner Scott Kreamer previously told EW. "They will face new threats, dinosaurs and otherwise. Relationships will be tested, bonds will be broken, and in some cases, changed forever. It's all been leading up to this. Even after everything our heroes have struggled to overcome over the course of the series, the odds against survival have never been greater, the danger has never been more real, and the stakes have never been higher."

Watch the trailer above.

