Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous cracks open new dino threat for just announced season 3

What was being kept on ice in that cryogenic lab spotted in the season 2 finale of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous? We're about to find out in season 3.

Netflix announced a new season for the animated kids series set in the Jurassic Park universe, and the first teaser trailer has officially unleashed the new dinosaur threat.

In the final moments of season 2, which saw the surviving kids grappling with big game hunters on Isla Nublar while trying to find a way off the island, the electricity powering a secret cryogenic lab failed, meaning whatever lies inside could melt and wake up. We'll find out what this means for these teens, but that roar certainly doesn't sound good.

The 10 new episodes of season 3 will premiere this May 21 on Netflix.

Colin Trevorrow, the director of Jurassic World and an executive producer on Camp Cretaceous, teased in an interview with EW that the events of the show will tie into what's coming on the big screen in Jurassic World: Dominion. "This season — and if we're granted further opportunities to tell the story that we have [in season 3] — will keep weaving into the larger story and really inform some things, even in Dominion that will connect to discoveries made that I'm really excited about," he said at the time. Well, now season 3 is official.

Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley serve as showrunners of Camp Cretaceous and EP alongside Trevorrow, Steven Spielberg, and Frank Marshall.

The cast features Paul-Mikél Williams as the voice of Darius, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Sean Giambrone as Ben, and Kausar Mohammed as Yaz.