Netflix subscribers won't have to wait long for new episodes of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. A couple of months after announcing a season 2 renewal for the animated spin-off series to the Jurassic Park movies, the streaming platform has set a Jan. 22, 2021 premiere date for the next round of episodes, as revealed in EW's exclusive new trailer.

The kids are most definitely not alright when we pick back up with them again. Season 1 took us to the other side of Isla Nublar during the events of 2015's Jurassic World when all the dinosaurs broke free from their cages. A group of teens attending the Camp Cretaceous summer camp were forced to fight for their survival through the treacherous jungles. Now, in season 2, they are stranded.

The last boats have departed Isla Nublar, but Darius (Paul-Mike’l Williams), Brooklynn (Jenna Ortega), Kenji (Ryan Potter), and the gang have been left behind. They must find a way to send out a signal to the mainland while navigating the wreckage of what was Jurassic World amusement park. It turns out, they aren't alone on the island. Well, aside from the dinosaurs. And this discovery "not only threatens their rescue but may uncover something more sinister," reads an official logline. Meaning, it most definitely will uncover something more sinister.

Image zoom Credit: Netflix

Steven Spielberg, Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow, and franchise veteran Frank Marshall still executive produce the series with showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley for DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment.

Dominion, the third movie in the Jurassic World trilogy, finally finished filming in early November after multiple production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the film was delayed all the way to summer 2022. For the time being, Camp Cretaceous will help hold us over for more Jurassic World stories.