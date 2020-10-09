Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous renewed for season 2, digs up new teaser

With Jurassic World: Dominion delayed to 2022, the animated spin-off series Camp Cretaceous gets a season 2 for 2021.

We may now have to wait until 2022 for the next Jurassic World blockbuster, but with animation better equipped to continue production from remote locations, there's still more Jurassic World to come.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, the animated spin-off series to the movie franchise, has officially been renewed for season 2 with fresh episodes planned for release on Netflix some time in 2021. The streamer also delivered a new teaser trailer with brief peeks at those episodes.

Camp Cretaceous premiered on Sept. 18 with a season 1 set during the events of 2015's Jurassic World. It showed what happened during that fateful day the Indominus Rex broke free from its cage and wreaked havoc on Isla Nublar, just from the opposite end of the island where a bunch of kids were trying to enjoy their Camp Cretaceous adventure camp.

Colin Trevorrow, who directed Jurassic World and returns to direct Jurassic World: Dominion, executive produces the series with Jurassic Park veterans Steven Spielberg and franchise producer Frank Marshall.

Returning for season 2 are Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley as showrunners, along with their voice cast that includes Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Sean Giambrone as Ben, Kausar Mohammed as Yaz, Jameela Jamil as Roxie, and Glen Powell as Dave.

Jurassic World: Dominion, meanwhile, was rescheduled for release on June 10, 2022. Production on the movie announced another delay — this time two weeks — after crew members tested positive for COVID-19.