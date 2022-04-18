It wasn't initially clear whether Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous would ever continue after that first season, released in September 2020. But season after season, the animated kids spin-off to the Jurassic franchise had the good fortune of keeping on all the way through a fourth outing, which closed with a cliffhanger last December. Now, the end is officially in sight.

Camp Cretaceous will indeed return for season 5, which premieres this July 21 on Netflix, EW can exclusively confirm. It will now also mark the show's final season. So, one would hope it answers the biggest question everyone has had since the beginning: are these kids ever gonna make it off these friggin' islands?

EW can also reveal the first teaser trailer (above) and a batch of new photos that reveal some more crossovers between Camp Cretaceous and the larger Jurassic universe.

"The park has closed. The kingdom has fallen. The wait is over," the tagline reads.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 5 Yaz (Kausar Mohammed), Sammy (Raini Rodriguez), Darius (Paul-Mikél Williams), Brooklynn (Jenna Ortega), Kenji (Ryan Potter), and Ben (Sean Giambrone) in 'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' season 5. | Credit: Netflix

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5 Kenji's dad Daniel in 'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' season 5. | Credit: Netflix

(Spoiler warning for those not caught up.) The final moments of season 4 confirmed that Kenji's dad, Mr. Kon, is the head of Mantah Corp., a rival genetics company of InGen and Biosyn that's been secretly performing tests on dinosaurs on a hidden island. That includes pitting dinos against each other in fights. Mr. Kon and his Mantah Corp. return in the season 5 footage, and he doesn't seem too pleased with his son.

The season's official logline also teases some strife amongst the kids: "The arrival of Kenji's father, Mr. Kon, renews hope of a rescue for the campers. But as the nefarious plans of Mantah Corp. come into focus and one of the Camp Fam turns on their own, the others must band together if they want to save the dinosaurs and ever make it home."

Brooklynn (Jenna Ortega), Kenji (Ryan Potter), and Darius (Paul-Mikél Williams) seem to be getting their own version of the "raptors in the kitchen" scene from the first Jurassic Park movie, complete with a dino's flared nostrils pressed against the glass in the door. But there's an even bigger connection to that film that started it all.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5 The Barbasol canister from 'Jurassic Park' returns in 'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' season 5. | Credit: Netflix

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5 Dinosaurs attack in 'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' season 5. | Credit: Netflix

The kids come across the infamous Barbasol can that Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) used in an attempt to smuggle dinosaur embryos out of the island for the mysterious Lewis Dodgson. Dennis dropped the can, which got buried in rain and mud on Isla Nublar, when he was attacked by a hissing and spitting dilophosaurus.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5 Yaz (Kausar Mohammed), Sammy (Raini Rodriguez), Brooklynn (Jenna Ortega), Darius (Paul-Mikél Williams), and Ben (Sean Giambrone) in 'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' season 5. | Credit: Netflix

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5 Ryan Potter's Kenji in 'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' season 5. | Credit: Netflix

"In this final season, our Camp Fam will be challenged like never before," showrunner Scott Kreamer said in a statement to EW. "They will face new threats, dinosaurs and otherwise. Relationships will be tested, bonds will be broken, and in some cases, changed forever. It's all been leading up to this. Even after everything our heroes have struggled to overcome over the course of the series, the odds against survival have never been greater, the danger has never been more real and the stakes have never been higher."

Raini Rodriguez will return as the voice of Sammy, along with Sean Giambrone as Ben and Kausar Mohammed as Yaz. Kreamer and his collaborator Aaron Hammersley return as showrunners for the final season.

Watch the first teaser trailer above.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 5 hits Netflix on July 21.

