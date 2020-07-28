Jurassic World animated series welcomes cast and premiere date to Camp Cretaceous

The series is set during the events of Jurassic World, just on the other side of Isla Nulbar when kids are enjoying their adventure camp.

While Isla Nublar's premiere dinosaur attraction inadvertently let loose all its creatures on terrified park goers during the events of Jurassic World, what was happening on the other side of the island? Netflix's new animated series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, will show you.

A new teaser comes packed with footage, plus the announcements of casting and a premiere date. The show, set during the events of the 2015 blockbuster, will debut its eight-episode season on Netflix this Sep. 18. It sees what happens when six teenagers are sent to the Camp Cretaceous adventure camp on Isla Nublar when the Indominous Rex is unleashed. A fun concept for a family-friendly animated series!

Steven Spielberg, Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, and franchise producer Frank Marshall serve as executive producers on Camp Cretaceous.

The Good Place's Jameela Jamil will voice the role of Roxie, while Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell voices Dave. Other members of the cast include Paul-Mikél Williams (Westworld) as Darius, Jenna Ortega (Elena of Avalor) as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter (Big Hero 6) as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez (Paul Blart: Mall Cop) as Sammy, Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) as Ben, and Kausar Mohammed (What Men Want) as Yaz.

