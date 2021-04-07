Jupiter's Legacy trailer brings a new kind of superhero family to Netflix

This superhero family isn't like the Incredibles. This is the Union.

The first Jupiter's Legacy trailer arrived to put on display a new breed of superheroes, based on the Mark Millar and Frank Quitely comics of the same name.

It's been 90 years and what's left of the Union, the world's premiere team of superheroes, are questioning their legacy. "What do we have to show for it?" asks Josh Duhamel's Sheldon Sampson, who also goes by the Superman-esque Utopian.

Jupiter's Legacy cuts back and forth between two timelines: the 1920s, when a young Sheldon led a small team to explore a mysterious island that grants them superhuman abilities, and then decades later as the surviving members of that journey deal with the world they helped shape.

Leslie Bibb, who played a reporter in Iron Man and Iron Man 2, now gets to play a hero herself as the Wonder Woman-esque Grace/Lady Liberty. Ben Daniels plays Sheldon's brother Walter, who becomes the telepathic Brainwave after that fateful trip to the island. Then there's Matt Lanter as George Hutchence/Skyfox, another original member of the Union who later becomes a villain.

In the present story, Chloe (Elena Kampouris) and Brandon (Andrew Horton), the super-powered children of Grace and Sheldon, are grappling with what their parents — especially their father — expects of them. "Everything you do is a reflection on this family," Sheldon tells Brandon. "You have to be the ideal." Not so easy there, pops.

As Millar put this concept to EW, "What if the world's coolest guy, like Superman, married the world's coolest woman, like Wonder Woman, and they had these f---ing awful children who would be like the Kardashians?"

Jupiter's Legacy premieres on Netflix this May 7. Watch the trailer above.