Ted Lasso star Juno Temple explores BDSM in erotic drama Little Birds

Juno Temple is trading her (Ted) lasso for a whip.

The British star leads a new period drama coming to Starz, Little Birds. Based on Anaïs Nin's erotic short stories, the six-episode series follows New York heiress Lucy Savage (Temple) as her disappointing marriage gives way to a sultry world of sin.

In the first trailer, which EW can exclusively premiere, Lucy arrives fresh off a transatlantic steamer in Tangier, only to be rebuffed by her new spouse, Hugo (Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again's Hugh Skinner).

Little Birds Credit: Starz

Set in 1955, the show is a modern tale of a woman losing — and rediscovering— herself in the provocative wealthy underbelly of Tangier. Lucy discovers a nation in flux, a country on the brink of independence populated by scintillating characters. One of them in particular, dominatrix Cherifa Lamor (Yumna Marwan), captures Lucy's imagination and takes her on a moving journey in this subversive melodrama.

Little Birds is directed by Stacie Passon (The Serpent Queen, Dickinson) and was created for television/written by Sophia Al-Maria.

It's executive produced by Ruth McCance, Peter Carlton, and Mark Herbert for Warp Films and by Kara Manley and Cameron Roach for Sky Studios.

Little Birds will premiere June 6 at 9 p.m. on Starz.