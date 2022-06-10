Jung Ho-yeon was 'so happy' while filming Squid Game death scene

"It was the most comfortable scene I ever had," the actress told Sandra Oh during their Variety Actors on Actors conversation.

Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon is surprisingly fond of one of the most gut-wrenching scenes in the show.

The actress, who portrayed Kang Sae-byeok in the Netflix smash hit, was thrilled when it came time for her to film her character's gruesome death scene.

"Maybe it's weird to say it, but while I'm shooting my death scene, I was so happy," Ho-yeon told Sandra Oh during their Variety Actors on Actors conversation. "It was the most comfortable scene I ever had."

Squid Game Jung Ho-yeon Jung Ho-yeon on 'Squid Game' | Credit: Noh Juhan/Netflix

The heart-stopping moment in the Korean thriller features the beloved Player 067 meet her demise in a somber and bloody conclusion, while participating in the 33rd Squid Game.

The sequence, which sees the doomed prisoner fight to survive but ultimately succumb to her wounds, proved to be a relief for the star. It meant getting to let go of the tortured character's pain and allowing her to find peace.

"It's because I've been living with my character over a few months, and then there is a time that I have to let her go, and I kind of feel like I can happily let her go, because I can understand," Ho-yeon said. "Maybe not fully, but I'm the one who can understand her most in this world, so I know her stress, and I know how her life was [such a] struggle and hard. So it wasn't that bad or sad."

Ho-yeon also revealed how the show's success throughout the world impacted her, with the sudden fame proving to be so intense that she became physically ill after returning home to Korea.

"In that moment you realize that, 'Oh. Maybe this was too much,'" Ho-yeon added. "I think I just try all the time to be me, healthy me, but it's not going to be easy, and then I'm still going to make mistakes. I'm struggling, but trying."

Released in 2021, the series became Netflix's biggest series launch ever and the first Korean series to reach No. 1 in the U.S. It then topped the charts in all 94 countries where Netflix has a Top 10 list.

Actors on Actors is now available on Apple TV+.

