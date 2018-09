Who will replace Julie Chen on The Talk: EW picks 13 contenders

The Talk might already have its comic relief in Sheryl Underwood, but Community alum and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown has a style all her own. And it doesn’t hurt that she has experience moderating panels: She filled in as host of host of AMC’s The Talking Dead earlier this year, so why not do the same on a similarly titled show?

But, as Brown said when temporarily taking over that show while the network investigated claims against Chris Hardwick, she doesn’t really need the work. “I am not jockeying for a job. I have enough of my own,” she said at the time.

But maybe CBS is willing to, well, talk her into giving this one a try.