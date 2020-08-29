Big Brother type TV Show network CBS genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest episode of Big Brother: All-Stars. Here, she weighs in on the eviction of Janelle, Dani and Enzo's rouge votes, what the heck David is doing, and if the Safety Suite could come back in longer form next year.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: A legend's life in the game is cut short yet again as Janelle was voted out of the house. Anything she could have done this season to save herself, Julie, or was the target of being the show's first-ever four-time player simply too big?

JULIE CHEN MOONVES: It doesn't matter how legendary you are. All it takes to be taken down is one bad enemy. Dani, in my opinion, was that one big enemy. Dani is quite clever. Even without winning any competitions yet, she's kind of running the house with her skillful way of planting seeds in people's heads and letting those people do what they do and then Dani gets what she's wants.

You seemed legit stunned by Dani's vote to keep Janelle. What do you think was going on with her and Enzo voting against Kaysar? Were they trying to just stir up some confusion in the house?

At first, I thought Dani was throwing a vote to spare Janelle just so Dani wouldn't become the target of a hate campaign from Janelle's fiercely loyal fan base. Then I thought no, she did it to pin it on someone else so she can take out another strong player. As for Enzo, I am not sure… I think he just likes to keep life interesting. He likes to be a wild card. He makes me laugh. I don't think he meant any harm or deceit. He just walks to the beat of his own drum.

It seems like both players in the game and fans watching at home want David to do well after what happened to him last year, but what the heck is he doing in there? It's never a good sign when someone is saying, "I'm just not as good at this game as I thought I would be," in their second season of playing.

I bet in real life he is a super-honest guy and he thought being that way in the house would be okay. Sadly, he is learning the hard way that honesty in the Big Brother game is not always the best policy. That said, from my mouth to God's ears… I would love to see someone play an honest game with integrity and win this season! Amen.

Finally, I was a big fan of the Safety Suite twist because it added more strategic layers for both the contestants and the HOH. In fact, the only thing I didn't like about it is that it ended after three weeks. What do you think about bringing that back next year, but having it last all season long?

It makes me nervous. On one hand, yes, it's a fabulous twisty, twisted twist! (Wow, try saying THAT five times fast!) On the other hand… is it fair? I guess sure, when you sign up for Big Brother you are told to expect the unexpected, so that gives the show a wide berth. I suppose we should think about letting it run all season, meaning until all players have used it up. Hmmm… I kind of love your idea now that you mentioned it! Lots to think about, Dalton Ross. Lots. To. Think. About.

