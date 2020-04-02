Julie Bennett, voiceover actress on 'Yogi Bear Show,' dies from coronavirus at 88

Image zoom Mark Scroggs

Veteran voiceover actress Julie Bennett has died from coronavirus at the age of 88.

Her longtime agent and friend Mark Scroggs confirmed the news to EW, praising everyone that looked after her at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where she passed on Tuesday, noting they have "been amazing during all of this."

"She was definitely a personality and a throwback to Hollywood glamour. Divorced, she leaves behind her mutually adopted family,” Scroggs said in a statement.

The Manhattan-born performer moved to Southern California at a young age but returned to New York City where she first entered the entertainment industry as an actress in the 1950's. She appeared in a variety of theater productions, radio soaps, and early TV drams. But Bennett found her way back to Los Angeles where she had small roles in hit shows like Leave it to Beaver, Superman, Gunsmoke, and Dragnet.

But an eventual shift into voiceover acting is how she found success. Bennett most famously brought to life Cindy Bear in 1961 on The Yogi Bear Show and its 1964 spinoff feature film Hey There, It's Yogi Bear for Hanna-Barbera Productions. Her voice talent was featured on a variety of popular animated shows including The Huckleberry Hound Show, The Bugs Bunny Show, Mister Magoo, The Real Ghostbusters, and Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

Scroggs says donations to the Actors' Fund in her name are appreciated.

