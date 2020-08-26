Julie and the Phantoms trailer offers a high school musical with a ghostly twist

The teen genre has been... resurrected with a new series from High School Musical director Kenny Ortega.

Julie and the Phantoms follows high schooler Julie (Madison Reyes), who has lost her passion for music after her mother’s death. But when she discovers the presence of three dreamy musicians (Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner, Jeremy Shada) in her mother’s old recording studio, she’s given a jolt of inspiration. There’s just one problem… the trio died in 1995.

Based on the Brazilian series Julie e os Fantasmas, the Netflix venture follows the group as they join together, despite their different states of life, to form a new band, aptly named Julie and the Phantoms.

Booboo Stewart, Cheyenne Jackson, Carlos Ponce, Sonny Bustamante, Jadah Marie, Sacha Carlson, and Savannah Lee May round out the cast of the small screen venture, from showrunners Dan Cross and Dave Hoge (The Thundermans, Pair of Kings).

Julie and the Phantoms spooks its way to Netflix on Sept. 10.