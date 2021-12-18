Netflix cancels Julie and the Phantoms after one season

Julie and the Phantoms will sing no more at Netflix.

After a long period of limbo, the streaming service has opted not to renew the musical dramedy for a second season. Executive producer and director Kenny Ortega announced the news on Instagram Saturday, thanking fans for their support of the series.

"Our @julieandthephantoms family want to send our love and endless thanks to our Fantoms all over the world for the tremendous outpouring of love and support you have shown us since our premier," Ortega wrote alongside several behind-the-scenes photos from the show. "We learned this week that Netflix will not be picking us up for another season. Although our hearts are saddened, we move on with such pride for what we accomplished as a team and the family we built while creating Julie."

Julie and The Phantoms 'Julie and the Phantoms' | Credit: KAILEY SCHWERMAN/NETFLIX

Based on the Brazilian series Julie e os Fantasmas, Julie and the Phantoms starred Madison Reyes as 15-year-old Julie, a talented singer who loses her passion for music after her mother dies. But when she discovers the three ghosts of Luke (Charlie Gillespie), Alex (Owen Joyner), and Reggie (Jeremy Shada), teenage rock stars who died in 1995 right as they were about to hit it big, the foursome decide to form a band together, helping Julie rediscover her love of music.

Shada previously discussed his hopes for a second season of the show with EW, noting, "You can really dive further into the characters themselves" after establishing them in the first season. "I would love to see more of my character's backstory, like his family and how he ended up in this trio of total dorks," he added. "It would be so fun to dive into that and see some flashbacks."

Representatives for Netflix did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

