Julianne Hough rejoins Dancing With the Stars as co-host, replaces Tyra Banks

Julianne Hough is returning to the ballroom.

Hough first appeared on DWTS as a pro dancer on seasons 4 and 5 in 2007 and won both seasons with celebrity partners Apolo Anton Ohno and Hélio Castroneves, respectively. She departed the show in 2009, but returned as a judge in 2014 alongside Len Goodman, Inaba, and Tonioli before exiting in 2017. Hough appeared as a guest judge in 2021.

Hough called the new gig an honor. "The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of," Hough told Variety. "The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor."

Banks, who replaced longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in 2020, confirmed her departure last week. "I feel it's really time for me to focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV — but behind the scenes," Banks told TMZ. "I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor… from the ballroom to the boardroom!"

More details about the upcoming season 32 will be shared at a later date.

