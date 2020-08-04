The critically acclaimed actress criticized the president's disastrous interview which has drawn comparisons to her HBO hit series Veep.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus mocks Donald Trump interview: 'God, I wish this was just a dumb show like ours'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is finding that truth is stranger than fiction after watching a viral clip of Donald Trump's interview from Tuesday night's episode of Axios on HBO.

In the clip, Trump is in discussion with political journalist Jonathan Swan about the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States but the figures weren't adding up. Trump had printouts with stats relating to death as a proportion of cases while Swan was asking him about death as a proportion of the population.

“Oh, you’re doing death as a proportion of cases. I’m talking about death as a proportion of population," Swan tells Trump in the clip. "That’s where the U.S. is really bad. Much worse than South Korea, Germany, etc.”

Trump responds, “You can’t do that.”

“Why can’t I do that?” Swan asks.

Dreyfus, who portrayed the wildly inept vice president Selina Meyer — and enjoyed a brief stint as president — on the popular HBO comedy Veep, couldn't help but note how much the exchange reminded her of the political satire.

"God, I wish this was just a dumb show like ours," she tweeted.

The full interview will air on HBO at 10:45 p.m. PT.