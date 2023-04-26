The actress recounted the story on the latest episode of her podcast, Wiser Than Me.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is sharing one of her most painful memories — and it happens to coincide with some of the best.

On the latest episode of her podcast Wiser Than Me, Louis-Dreyfus remembers the first time she got pregnant. Unfortunately, it didn't go well.

"When I was about 28, I got pregnant for the first time, and I was crazy happy," Louis-Dreyfus said at the beginning of the new episode. "I got pregnant easily; I felt very fertile, very womanly."

But then, "quite late in the pregnancy, my husband Brad [Hall] and I discovered this little fetus was not gonna live. So that was emotionally devastating, as you can imagine, but it got worse because I developed an infection that landed me in the hospital."

SEINFELD Julia Louis-Dreyfus Julia Louis-Dreyfus on 'Seinfeld.' | Credit: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Even after her hospital stay, Louis-Dreyfus recounted, she was still bedridden. The only thing that rejuvenated her from this "complete nightmare" was when her mom flew into Chicago and cooked chili with cornbread. Even though Louis-Dreyfus couldn't eat solid food yet, the smell of the delicious food alone was like "the best meal ever."

Louis-Dreyfus uses this anecdote as an introduction to her discussion with longtime food writer Ruth Reichl, but it's worth noting that she was also 28 when Seinfeld premiered on NBC in 1989. Her starring role as Elaine Benes on that iconic sitcom launched her TV career, which continued over the years with subsequent starring roles on New Adventures of Old Christine and Veep.

Louis-Dreyfus had better luck with subsequent pregnancies, giving birth to son Henry Hall in 1992 and Charlie Hall in 1997. The latter now stars on The Sex Lives of College Girls, and his mom recently praised his "dynamite" performance.

