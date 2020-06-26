EW's exclusive clip sees Jujubee getting feisty on the couch: "It's like a Juju sandwich between two pieces of white bread."

Watch an 'aroused' Jujubee become a 'Juju sandwich' between Miz Cracker, Blair St. Clair

All it takes is a twink (or two) to get Jujubee, crowned cat lady of RuPaul's Drag Race, purring in the name of love.

EW's exclusive sneak peek at tonight's installment of All-Stars 5 sees the reigning challenge winner nestled comfortably between season 10 sisters Miz Cracker and Blair St. Clair on a cozy sofa in the Werk Room, as the duo has a momentary squabble over the latter's alleged plot to sabotage the former's slot in the competition.

But, Jujubee isn't interested in petty drama — at least judging by her darting eyes hilariously flitting back and forth between her beautiful All-Stars 5 castmates.

"It's like a Juju sandwich with two pieces of white bread," Jujubee — who recently released her Good Juju: Vol. 1 EP — says of the moment in a confessional. "I'm aroused!"

Back on the couch, St. Clair speculates there might be more potential clashes as the competition progresses, to which an ecstatic Jujubee interjects: "I hope you do, because it's so hot!"

Find out how the trio fares on the main stage when RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 continues tonight at 8:00 p.m. on VH1. Watch EW's exclusive clip above, and be sure to read our full cover story on the current season.

