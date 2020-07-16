Jujubee sniffs dirty stockings, tickles Miz Cracker, and Shea Couleé can't stop burping as tensions run high ahead of this week's comedy challenge.

Tickles, dirty tights, and burps: Drag Race Werk Room implodes in new clip

As the final four queens prepare for the high-pressure stand-up comedy challenge at RuPaul's Shady Shack in EW's exclusive sneak peek (above), Jujubee blows off steam from the mounting pressure by donning a blue wig and tickling Miz Cracker.

After the giggle fit stops, Jujubee proceeds to identify a pair of wayward tights as her own by wafting their fragrance directly into her nostrils (To quote Nina West: "Ooh, that's filthy"), while an equally terrified Shea Couleé attempts to expel her nervous energy by belching it out of her stomach.

"I had some Tums and ginger ale. I'm so nervous. My stomach has been in knots since yesterday afternoon," Shea says before revealing in a confessional that Ross Mathews and guest judge Jane Krakowski "basically asked me to start from scratch," which sent her into panic mode.

She then shifts her attention to steaming gorgeous crimson gown as her saving grace.

"If my comedy isn't going to be that good, I might as well look drop-dead gorgeous," Shea admits, before the clip ends with Jujubee calling Blair St. Clair a bitch, because why not.

See how the final four fares in this week's comedy challenge when RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 continues Friday at 8:00 p.m. on VH1. Watch EW's exclusive sneak peek above.

