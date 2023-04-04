Farrell was best known for her role as Nurse Able on the long-running wartime dramedy.

Judy Farrell, the actress and writer best known for her role as Nurse Able on the long-running TV dramedy M*A*S*H, has died at 84.

Loretta Swit, who starred alongside Farrell on the show, confirmed the news to EW and said in a statement, "Judy was a most beautiful woman — inside and out. We grew up together. She was family. This has been a painful loss, but we will always have the beauty of her memory. Rest in peace, Nurse Able."

Farrell's son Michael told TMZ that his mother died April 2 after a stroke that took away her ability to speak nine days earlier. He said Farrell was conscious and able to hold the hands of her loved ones prior to her death.

Judy Farrell on 'M*A*S*H' Judy Farrell on 'M*A*S*H' | Credit: CBS

Born Judy Hayden in Quapaw, Okla., in 1938, Farrell studied theater at Oklahoma State University before pursuing a master's degree at UCLA. While there she met actor Mike Farrell in 1961, and the two were married two years later. They had two children, son Michael and daughter Erin, and divorced in 1983.

Farrell first appeared on M*A*S*H in 1976, during the celebrated series' fifth season, sharing the screen with her then-husband (who played Capt. B.J. Hunnicutt), Swit, Alan Alda, Jamie Farr, Gary Burghoff, and more. She would appear in seven more episodes before the show's conclusion in 1983.

Prior to Farrell's casting, characters credited as Nurse Able were played by a variety of actresses, including Kellye Nakahara, Sherry Steffens, and Lois Foraker.

Farrell's other TV credits included spotlight appearances on Get Smart, The Partridge Family, and as Mrs. Charlotte Miller on Fame. She was also credited as a writer on the medical soap opera Port Charles.

In addition to her children, Farrell is survived by her husband, Joe Bratcher, whom she wed in 1985.