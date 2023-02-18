The news will likely raise some serious objections.

Judge Mathis and The People's Court canceled after more than 20 years on the air

Judge Mathis and The People's Court will soon deliver their final verdicts.

The popular daytime reality courtroom series have both been canceled after more than 20 years on the air, reports Deadline. They will close their doors after the end of Judge Mathis' 24th season and The People's Court's 26th season.

Judge Mathis, which premiered in 1999, centers around titular arbitrator Greg Mathis as he weighs in on a variety of legal matters ranging from financial disputes to emotional distress claims. The award-winning series, which took home a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program in 2018, is the second-longest-running court show on television behind Judge Judy.

JUDGE MATHIS WARNER BROS. TV; Marilyn Milian The People's Court Judge Greg Mathis of 'Judge Mathis'; Judge Marilyn Milian of 'The People's Court' | Credit: WARNER BROS. TV (2)

Mathis, who previously presided as a judge in Michigan's 36th District Court, also currently holds the title as the longest-running Black male host of a courtroom television series.

The People's Court originally aired with Judge Joseph Wapner as its presiding judge from 1981 to 1993. The hit program returned with Judge Marilyn Milian as its star in 1997. The former Florida prosecutor, who is the first Latina judge to ever host a syndicated court show, has delivered her judgment on various small-claims court cases ever since.

The series has received four Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program throughout the years and, combined, Wapner and Milian's rulings span across 39 seasons of The People's Court.

