After 24 seasons, the gavel came down on Judge Mathis, but the scales of justice have tipped back in his favor.

Re-order in the court: Judge Mathis returns to TV this fall with new court series Mathis Court

There's justice for Judge Mathis after all.

Just days after Judge Mathis and The People's Court were both canceled after a combined 50 seasons on the air, at least one TV magistrate won't be hanging up his robe quite yet.

MATHIS FAMILY MATTERS -- Season: 1 -- Pictured: Judge Greg Mathis Sr. -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Judge Greg Mathis returning to TV with 'Mathis Court' this fall | Credit: Tommy Garcia/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Judge Greg Mathis has been tapped to return to the bench this fall on Mathis Court, produced by Byron Allen's Allen Media Group. The media group brings new meaning to packing the court with seven other legal shows on its roster: America's Court with Judge Ross, Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez, Justice with Judge Mablean, Supreme Justice with Judge Karen, The Verdict with Judge Hatchett, We the People with Judge Lauren Lake, and Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams, also premiering in fall 2023.

"Judge Greg Mathis is an outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television host, and we are extremely confident that our eighth and newest court series with Judge Mathis will be very successful for years to come," Allen said of Mathis' addition to AMG. Meanwhile, one more show and they can officially replace the Supreme Court.

Judge Mathis won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program in 2018 and Mathis himself is the longest-running Black male host on television and the second-longest-presiding arbitrator in courtroom TV history, behind Judge Judy's Judith Sheindlin. With 24 seasons, Judge Mathis was just short of one season to tie Judge Judy for the longest-running court show in continued production with the same host.

"For years I've proudly watched Byron Allen build a first-class global media empire. After 24 years on the air, I can't think of a better company to work with to create my next great chapter," Mathis said in a statement. "Byron and I are both from Detroit and it's exciting to see him build the Motown of court programming by bringing together all of my fellow judges from his eight court shows – who are the best of the best."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletterto get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.