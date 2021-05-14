Judge Judy aims to remain TV's highest-paid host with new show: 'My compensation has not been a secret'

Judy Sheindlin is stepping down from the Judge Judy bench after 25 years, but TV's highest paid host made sure to walk away without lightening her pocketbook.

The court show icon reveals she had "no issue" negotiating her new salary with Amazon, the company behind her upcoming IMDb TV series Judy Justice.

"Without giving you specifics, because that's a little unseemly, my compensation has not been a secret. It's been out there for a long time — not by me, but it got out there and had its own life," the 78-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter, referencing reports that she earns around $47 million per year on Judge Judy. "So, the folks at Amazon understood what the parameters were."

She further discussed her move to the Amazon-owned IMDb TV for Judy Justice, an arbitration-style reality show that will deviate slightly from the Judge Judy format while giving fans exactly what they expect from the former Manhattan family court judge.

"Look, I do what I do. So within the confines of me doing what I do, we'll be changing some of the things around me. But I'm not becoming a ballet dancer," she said of the series, which begins shooting later this summer in Los Angeles.

She continued: "We have to deliver a certain number of episodes by December, and then Amazon will make the determination how and when they want to release this show. I don't know. Give me a robe and a case, and I'll do my job. I had wonderful people producing and directing the Judge Judy program, and a couple of them will be following me to Amazon. That will keep my life on a steady keel."

