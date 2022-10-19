Judge Judy reveals she 'kissed goodbye a couple of cars' amid Hurricane Ian damage

The Judy Justice star says the vehicles "went floating" away from her Florida home.

Judge Judy finally met her match: Mother Nature.

The longtime legal icon and court show host revealed that Hurricane Ian damaged her Floridian property, and she lost several automobiles to the violent storm.

"Several of us have places in Florida, we're Florida residents," the upcoming Judy Justice season 2 star said of her family on Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America. "We kissed goodbye a couple of cars, which went floating. But, generally speaking, we were luckier than most people down in Florida. And we're hoping to get back before the season ends."

Judge Judy's vehicles represent only a small fraction of the overall destruction caused by the hurricane, which the New York Times reported could lead to almost $67 billion in insured losses. The storm was also the deadliest in Florida since 1935, and killed more than 119 people — many who were over the age of 60 and died from drowning.

Judy Justice Judge Judy on 'Judy Justice' | Credit: Michael Becker/Amazon

Elsewhere in her GMA interview, Judge Judy revealed her secret to navigating life as an old-school, no-nonsense representative of responsible behavior.

"It's been sort of easy. I grew up with, you know, you do the right thing, the right thing happens, take responsibility," she said. "Things don't function anymore. I found, in the family court, that the dysfunction that I saw had not been resolved, and, despite the fact that billions of dollars were spent trying to find remediation and just the right therapy and social services, it didn't get better. Today is just another example of, you haven't found the formula yet. So, I just stay in my own little world."

She continued: "If you tell the truth, you don't have to have a good memory. Try to keep good friends, and keep your enemies closer — until you find out how you can annihilate them."

Judy Justice returns to Freevee for season 2 on Nov. 7. Watch Judge Judy's GMA interview above.

