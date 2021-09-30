Judge Judy returns to devour litigants in first Judy Justice preview

Judyisms, a new cast, and a flashy purple robe abound in the first trailer for Judith Sheindlin's new IMDb TV court show.

Judge Judy Sheindlin's court is back in session — and the icon's classic Judyisms return in full force in the first trailer for her new IMDb TV show, Judy Justice.

"Judy Justice is a really exciting new adventure that gives me the opportunity to come into streaming while producing a whole different kind of court show," the 78-year-old says in the preview, which teases a court-style format similar to the one she previously fronted at CBS for 25 years, but with an all-new cast — and a flashy purple robe — assisting her as she devours litigants.

Judy Justice Judge Judy Sheindlin returns to court on 'Judy Justice.' | Credit: IMDB TV

Sheindlin gleefully introduces her new team in the clip, which includes her granddaughter, Sarah Rose, who's "snarky" and "wired like I am," she says. There's also the board-certified stenographer, Whitney Kumar, and Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and the judge's new bailiff replacing Sheindlin's longtime sidekick, Officer Byrd. But the real stars — as always — remain Sheindlin's sharp wit and scathing quips aimed at the unruly parties who bring cases before her.

"You talk, I finish, that's the rule," Sheindlin says to a quivering claimant in the footage, before launching into other beloved Judyisms that make the jump from Judge Judy to Judy Justice, including, "That's either a yes or a no," "I don't care what you believe," and, of course, "Don't speak."

Though Judy Justice marks a new frontier on streaming for Sheindlin on Amazon's free IMDb TV streaming service, she doubles down on her originality, which has endured across a multi-decade career.

"I am who I am: sometimes PC, sometimes not, but consistent," she explains, later adding: "Rules are important. I am going to tell that to the next generation."

After rising the ranks to become TV's highest-paid host, with a reported $47 million in annual earnings stemming from the CBS-produced Judge Judy, Sheindlin ended the program following a 25-year run, reportedly because of conflicts over the company buying out Sheindlin's ownership of Judge Judy reruns to block her from selling the backlog to other companies, per the The Wall Street Journal.

Sheindlin also expressed distaste with CBS's treatment of her panel-based Hot Bench court show that debuted in 2014, which the Journal reported was bumped to make room for The Drew Barrymore Show in some major markets.

"You disrespected my creation," Sheindlin said. "And you were wrong. Not only in disrespecting my creation, but your gamble in what you put in its place."

Judy Justice 'Judy Justice' premieres Nov. 1 on IMDb TV. | Credit: IMDB TV

In a statement to the publication, CBS Media Ventures president Steve LoCascio said: "We have had an incredibly successful relationship with Judy over the last 25 years. It has been an honor representing her show, and just like there has never been another Oprah, there will never be another Judge Judy."

Judy Justice streams weekdays for free on IMDb TV beginning Nov. 1. Watch the first trailer above.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including our new season diving into all five All Stars seasons, featuring exclusive interviews with Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Shea Couleé, Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Kennedy Davenport, and more. And be sure to catch up on our BINGE recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-13 with Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more!