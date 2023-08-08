A woman reportedly escaped from a cinderblock cell she told police she was held in by Negasi Zuberi, who appeared on Judge Judy under the name Justin Hyche.

A man accused of kidnapping and imprisoning a woman who reportedly escaped from his garage once appeared as a plaintiff on beloved TV courtroom series Judge Judy.

According to an Aug. 2 press release from the FBI's Portland Field Office, 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi was taken into federal custody related to a case of alleged "interstate kidnapping after a Washington woman escaped his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, claiming she was kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and locked in a cinderblock cell."

The release also noted that Zuberi has gone by the names "Sakima" and "Justin Kouassi" in the past, as well as "Justin Hyche," the name he used during a 2018 appearance in front of Judith Sheindlin on Judge Judy, which saw him successfully sue his then-girlfriend amid a dispute over damaged clothing.

FBI officials detailed the accusations against Zuberi throughout the release, which noted that the conflict began in Oregon before Zuberi reportedly fled to Reno, Nev., and had a brief standoff with police.

"According to court records, on July 15, 2023, Zuberi traveled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, to Seattle, where he solicited the services of a prostitute, he then posed as an undercover police officer. The victim told investigators that he pointed a taser at her and placed her in handcuffs and leg irons and put her in the back seat of his car. He then traveled roughly 450 miles with the woman, sexually assaulting her during the trip," the release read. "According to the victim, once he arrived at his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Zuberi moved her into a makeshift cell that he had constructed in his garage. The cell was made of cinder blocks and a metal door installed in reverse so it could not be opened from the inside. Once Zuberi left, the victim says she repeatedly banged on the door and was able to break the door open and escape the room. She was able to flag down a passing motorist who called 9-1-1."

The FBI also urged more potential victims to come forward, as they believe Zuberi lived in 10 states over the last decade.

"According to the complaint, this woman was kidnapped, chained, sexually assaulted, and locked in a cinderblock cell. Police say she beat the door with her hands until they were bloody in order to break free. Her quick thinking and will to survive may have saved other women from a similar nightmare," FBI agent Stephanie Shark said in a statement. "We are fortunate that this brave woman escaped and alerted authorities. Through quick law enforcement action, we were able to get Zuberi in custody the next day. While she may have helped protect future victims, sadly we have now linked Zuberi to additional violent sexual assaults in at least four states, and there could be more."

The FBI's release finished by stressing that "a criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty."

Zuberi was one of thousands of guests on Sheindlin's daily syndicated show, which ran from 1996 to 2021. The 80-year-old then pivoted to streaming service Freevee for Judy Justice.

See footage of Zuberi's Judge Judy appearance in the video above.



