The View cohost called the moment "the elephant in the room" as the panel urged the Academy to lean into discussing the controversial incident.

Joy Behar wants Oscars musical number about Will Smith slap: 'It's a dream come true for Kimmel'

The View panel discussed the impending Oscars telecast and how the show would address the moment after a year of fallout. This will be the Academy's first ceremony since Smith approached Rock, who was on stage to present the award for Best Documentary, and slapped the comedian in the face for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The King Richard star ultimately issued an apology for his behavior, but was banned from attending all Academy-sanctioned events for the next decade.

"I don't think they should lean into it, I think they shouldn't mention it. I loved what Margaret Cho, our guest, said the other day. She said that Chris waited an entire year to address the slap, so it felt less retaliatory and more responsive," Sunny Hostin said, before referencing Rock's payday for his new Selective Outrage Netflix deal, which saw the star joking about the ordeal amid the special. "Chris Rock made $40 million. I don't like violence, but, I think you could slap me for $40 million."

Conservative cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin countered that she hopes the Academy highlights the moment.

"I think they kind of have to lean into it, as long as it's done with humor. Don't do, like, a PSA," she said, with Behar suggesting that "maybe they could do a musical number" to commemorate the moment.

Joy Behar on The View, Will Smith and Chris Rock Joy Behar on 'The View;' Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. | Credit: ABC; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Hostin asked if Behar, as a comedian, would make jokes about the controversial incident if on stage at the event, to which the 80-year-old replied: "Of course, it's a dream come true for Kimmel. Absolutely." She later called it "the elephant in the room" at the upcoming show, and that "it has to be addressed" for all tuning in.

Griffin finished the segment by calling the slap "the most scandalous thing since 2017," when an envelope mix-up led to Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty accidentally announcing La La Land as the Best Picture winner over rightful winner Moonlight. "You've got to lean into it," the former Donald Trump associate stressed.

In October, The View — moderated by Whoopi Goldberg, a longtime Academy member who sits on the governing board of the acting branch — deemed the slap as one of the most memorable pop culture moments of 2022, and dressed a child in a costume inspired by the moment for its Halloween episode.

The View continues weekdays at 11 a.m. on ABC, while the network will broadcast the 95th Academy Awards live on Sunday.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: